Local News

Bomb Squad Investigates ‘Suspicious Package’ in Summerland

Evans Avenue is briefly closed while the county's bomb robot investigates the item

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | October 3, 2014 | 4:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department dispatched a bomb squad to investigate a reported suspicious package Evans Avenue in Summerland but the item turned out to be construction equipment. 

Evans Avenue was briefly closed Friday afternoon in the area of the Highway 101 overpass, between Ortega Hill Road and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, while the county's bomb robot investigated the item. 

California Highway Patrol officers and Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene around 1:12 p.m. Friday to the report of a suspicious package at the overpass, near Lookout Park, and found a blue metal suitcase, Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

 
The bomb squad's robot examines the reported suspicious package.(Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The Sheriff's bomb squad was called to the scene and traffic was diverted away from Lookout Park during the investigation. 

The suitcase was determined not to contain any explosive devices around 4:30 p.m. There were drill bits used for dry walling inside.

The road was reopened to traffic — and the people waiting to get into their parked cars in the area — soon after. 

The county bomb squad responded to Evans Avenue in Summerland. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

