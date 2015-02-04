Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:58 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Unattended Backpack Prompts Evacuations, Investigation at UC Santa Barbara

Several buildings evacuated; bomb squad called in to investigate and determines backpack isn't dangerous

February 4, 2015

A portion of UC Santa Barbara’s campus was evacuated Wednesday morning while authorities investigated a report of a suspicious package found not far from the main university entrance, according to UC Police.

The report was an unattended backpack located next to a fence outside of Harold Frank Hall. It was near an area that contains oxygen tanks used by many labs, UCSB public affairs director George Foulsham said. 

"When our police department was notified, they responded and decided to call in the Sheriff's Department to check it, out of an abundance of caution," he said. It was found to be a backpack that contained electronic equipment. 

Lt. Mark Signa said a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s bomb squad was called in to examine an unattended backpack that was found at 10 a.m. near the Harold Frank Hall/Engineering 1 building. Evacuations were ordered but a UCSB alert went out around 12:30 p.m. saying all the evacuated buildings were cleared for re-entry, including the Harold Frank Hall, KITP, Engineering II and the Materials Research Lab. 

A UCSB alert went out about 10:20 a.m. to the university community, warning against going near the Harold Frank Hall building or the nearby MRL building and directing those inside to the proper exits.After the package was reported, ​UC Police and Signa said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's bomb squad responded to the scene and determined the package wasn't dangerous, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

