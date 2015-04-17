Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:25 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspicious Powder Prompts Evacuations in Santa Maria

A County Fire hazmat crew and other emergency personnel respond after an office worker reportedly opens an envelope containing the substance

Evacuated employees wait in the parking lot near the Workforce Resource Center in Santa Maria after a hazmat incident on Friday.
Evacuated employees wait in the parking lot near the Workforce Resource Center in Santa Maria after a hazmat incident on Friday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 17, 2015 | 2:49 p.m.

Some offices and buildings in Santa Maria were evacuated on Friday after an office worker opened an envelope and discovered a suspicious white powder inside.

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department hazmat crew was called to the shopping center in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of South Broadway just before noon.

“Right now, we’ve evacuated the building. We’ve called in county hazmat and they’re going to do an investigation to try and determine if the powder’s hazardous or not,” said Acting Battalion Chief Mike Farmer of the Santa Maria Fire Department. “When they opened the envelope, there was a white powder that came out of it, It was wrapped in some foil so they’re investigating that.”

In-Shap gym and Santa Barbara County Workforce Resource Center were evacuated for a couple of hours as a precaution.

The Santa Maria Fire Department, the Santa Maria Police Department and American Medical Response crews responded to the incident in addition to the hazmat crew.

The employees who were near the envelope were checked by medics as a precaution but did not become ill.

“They seem to be fine,” Farmer said.

Evacuated employees gathered in the parking lot, where supervisors brought in pizza for the workers who sat under trees and canopies set up for shade while they waited for approval to return to their offices.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 