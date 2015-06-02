‘Suspicious’ Pressure Cooker Leads to Evacuation of Lompoc Store

A Lompoc drug store was evacuated Tuesday night after a suspicious pressure cooker was found outside, but authorities eventually determined it was not dangerous.

Officers were called out shortly after 7 p.m. to the Walgreen’s store at 937 North H. St, according to Cpl. Leo Garza.

“The pressure cooker was outside near the trash cans that are located by the front doors to the business,” Garza said, adding that it had been there about an hour.

Employees evacuated the store and locked the doors, Garza said.

The Santa Barbara County sheriff’s bomb squad was activated, Garza said, but was canceled a short time later.

“The Lompoc Police Department determined the pressure cooker was not any type of bomb or dangerous device,” Garza said. “Traffic in the area was diverted for a short time while the investigation was on-going.”

