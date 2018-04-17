‘Suspicious Suitcase’ Near San Marcos High Turns Out to Be Harmless

Bomb squad robot brought in to examine piece of luggage found on sidewalk on Turnpike Road

Discovery of a “suspicious suitcase” prompted the closure of streets near San Marcos High School on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 9:40 a.m., a passerby reported the suitcase on the sidewalk on Turnpike Road near Hollister Avenue, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The sheriff’s bomb squad was called in, and a robot was was used to examine the piece of luggage, and determine that the contents were harmless, Hoover said.

The high school campus near Goleta was not placed on lockdown, Hoover said, and the incident was ended before the students were released for lunch.

There was “minimal disruption” as a result of the incident, Hoover said.

