Sustainability, Climate-Change Awareness Are in the Air at Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival

Thousands descend on downtown’s Alameda Park for a weekend of music, outdoor activities, local food and environmental education

The Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival got started Saturday at Alameda Park downtown, with live music, nonprofit and business booths, health- and environment-oriented activities, a “Green Car Show,” and a locally sourced food court.

The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Santa Barbara St.

The now-worldwide celebration of Earth Day has its roots in Santa Barbara, where the 1969 oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel helped give birth to the environmental movement. Organizers say the city’s festival, now one of the biggest cultural events on the South Coast, draws 30,000 to 40,000 people each year.

This year’s theme of “One World, One Climate” comes on the heels of the biggest climate-change awareness year to date, said Sigrid Wright, executive director of the Community Environmental Council, which hosts Earth Day.

Climate-change laws, the landmark Paris climate conference and even an encyclical by Pope Francis all brought the phenomenon to the forefront of the world’s attention, she said.

The monarch butterfly, as a sensitive species being affected by climate change, was the symbol adopted for Earth Day 2016. The butterflies make a pit stop in Goleta’s Ellwood Butterfly Grove during their annual migration.

On Saturday, Alameda Park was transformed into a bustling maze of booths, stages and tents as scores of nonprofit organizations, businesses, government entities and food stands engaged the community.

“It’s a good way to educate the public about clean water issues, and it gives us a chance to hear from the public what they think about the water quality of the ocean,” said Ruston Slager of Heal the Ocean, which started hosting a table at Earth Day in 1999, a year after the organization formed in Santa Barbara.

“It keeps us current and it keeps us on the cutting edge of water quality issues.”

Solar lighting companies and organizations dedicated to the health of the oceans and fighting the rapid disappearance of honey bees were especially well represented.

The food court, which utilized compostable utensils and dishes, served everything from organic popcorn to wood-fired empanadas.

Booths for Channel Islands National Park, the Goleta Water District and the Bernie Sanders for President campaign all represented the breadth of exhibitors at the event.

For Santa Barbara’s avid cycling community, a free bicycle valet was in place, and attendees could take part in yoga sessions or rock-wall climbing.

Jamming on the mainstage were a variety of artists and genres, including San Diego-based, blues/rock band Little Hurricane and ska/reggae band The Olés, who originated in Isla Vista.

Headlining the music lineup Sunday afternoon is Zach Gill, front man for Animal Liberation Orchestra and a Jack Johnson bandmate.

As part of the festival’s effort to promote individual action geared toward mitigating climate change, a “Meet Your Elected Officials” booth was set up for attendees to talk to current and prospective politicians, including state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara; Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal; Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart; and Goleta City Councilwoman Paula Perotte.

Visitors could also register to vote and learn about “climate-friendly candidates and legislation,” such as a November ballot initiative to ratify a state bill banning plastic bags in California.

New models of clean-energy cars like the Tesla Roadster gleamed in the sun at the Green Car Show along the blocked-off Santa Barbara Street, where attendees learned about new technologies like hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles.

One of the highlights of Day 1 was the Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hero Award, which is given for “efforts to educate, inspire and grow a new generation of environmental advocates and socially responsible citizens.”

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and 5 Gyres, a nonprofit organization focused on eliminating plastic pollution in the oceans, claimed this year’s honors. Past winners include science educator Bill Nye, filmmaker James Cameron, and Tesla Motors’ Elon Musk.

“Our efforts to preserve the environment on the Central Coast have come a long way, and our global environmental movement is taking off,” Capps told the crowd assembled before the main stage.

“This community and environmental issues go hand-in-hand, and I think it should be a litmus test for anybody who wants to serve in public life,” she told Noozhawk afterward.

5 Gyres co-founder and director of research Marcus Eriksen spoke of the trillions of plastic particles estimated to be floating in the oceans’ gyres and of his organization’s upcoming research trip to the Arctic this summer.

According to the CEC’s Wright, the festival diverts around 95 percent to 96 percent of its waste from landfills when volunteers sort out by hand compostable waste from its trash containers.

To put on the festival, the CEC partnered with local organizations such as the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, Sprout Up and the New Noise Music Foundation.

It wasn’t until the 1990s that Santa Barbara’s Earth Day grew into the local cultural phenomenon it is today, becoming, according to the CEC, “one of the most well-attended annual Earth Day festivals on the West Coast, and longest continuously running in the United States.”​​

