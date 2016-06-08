SUV Crashes Into Convenience Store in Western Goleta

No injuries reported at 7-Eleven on 7300 block of Calle Real

No one was injured Wednesday when a vehicle crashed into the front of a convenience store in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store at 7390 Calle Real, said Vince Agapito, a Fire Department spokesman.

The full-size white SUV ended up almost entirely in the store, which had several customers inside at the time, Agapito said.

Neither the driver — a woman in her 40s — nor the people in the store were hurt.

The Fire Department was bringing in its urban search and rescue trailer to help with shoring up the building.

“Apparently the vehicle struck a primary support beam for the building,” Agapito said, adding that a city building inspector also was being called in to assess the situation.