SUV Hits Building in Old Town Goleta After Multivehicle Crash

Only minor injuries were reported Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Hollister and Kellogg avenues, fire Engineer Russ Sechler said.

One of the vehicles ended up crashing into a nearby commercial building, and inspectors were called in to determine if the structure remained habitable, he said.

Those injured were treated at the scene and were not hospitalized, Sechler said.

Further details were not available Saturday evening.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.