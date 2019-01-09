SUV Occupied by 2 Women, 6 Children Overturns Near Los Alamos

Only minor injuries reported in accident on Harris Grade Road just south of Highway 135

Only minor injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after an SUV left the roadway and overturned north of Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 3:15 p.m. to Harris Grade Road just south of Highway 135, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The crash involved a Ford Expedition with eight occupants, and a "mass casualty incident" was declared.

Two women in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, Eliason said, while six children — all under the age of 6 — appeared to be unhurt.

As a precaution, all the occupants of the vehicle were transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment and examination, Eliason said.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

