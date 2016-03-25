SUV, Travel Trailer Overturn on Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

A large vehicle and travel trailer lost control and overturned on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and Los Padres National Forest Service responded to the 1 p.m. call on the 6300 block of Highway 166 at the junction of Alisos Canyon.

Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said a Chevy Tahoe pulling a trailer lost control and rolled over. The seven occupants, two parents and five children, got out of the vehicle before emergency responders arrived and had no injuries or very minor injuries.

They all refused treatment at the scene and no one was transported to the hospital.

The CHP reported the crash was blocking all eastbound and westbound lanes after the rollover, but at least one lane reopened soon after.

The CHP is investigating the incident.

A CalStar helicopter was initially dispatched but canceled soon after.

