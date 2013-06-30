Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:27 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SUV Found Abandoned at Crash Site in Ravine but No Victims Are Located

Emergency personnel come up empty in search of apparent crash scene off Mountain Drive

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 30, 2013 | 9:57 a.m.

Emergency personnel found wreckage but no victims Sunday when they responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a ravine in the foothills above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police and fire personnel were called out shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Mountain Drive, police Sgt. Bryan Jensen said.

A badly damaged white Mazda SUV was located about 150 feet down the steep hillside, but a search of the wreckage and surrounding area did not turn up any injured people, he said.

It was determined that the crash scene was just outside the Santa Barbara city limits west of Montecito, Jensen said, and the investigation was handed over to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.

