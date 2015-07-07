Suzanne Weintraub Joins Board of Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center

Advice

Suzanne Weintraub, M.S., has joined the board for the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

Weintraub has been a facilitator for the communication and memory groups at Jodi House since 1999.

She received her master of science degree in speech and hearing sciences from the University of Arizona in 1981.

She has been employed as a speech-language pathologist treating individuals with brain injuries at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz., Grossmont Rehabilitation Center in San Diego and in Santa Barbara at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. She is currently employed at the Mariposas Project, a program which provides early start services to young children who are at risk for speech and language delays.

Weintraub has two grown daughters and lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, Steve, and their two lovable rescue dogs.

Jodi House is a community based non-profit serving survivors of stroke, aneurysm, traumatic and acquired brain injuries; their families, caregivers, friends, volunteers and the community at large.

Jodi House’s “Brain Injury Support Program” is designed to assist the brain injury survivor in successfully returning to his or her community at the highest possible level of functioning, while also providing information and referral services. The program is comprised of community integration, supported living and vocational supported services. Jodi House also links survivors and their families to various agencies that support mental wellness, continued medical care and rehabilitation, and to social services and education programs.

— Eryn Eckert is executive director of the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.