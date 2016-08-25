Sven Bertil ‘Bert’ Jacobson of Santa Maria, 1921-2016

Posted on August 25, 2016 | 7:32 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Sven Bertil “Bert” Jacobson, 94, longtime resident of Santa Maria, died Aug. 22, 2016.

Bert came to the United States from Gothenburg, Sweden, in 1947 at the age of 25. He met a lovely young schoolteacher named Nell Lambert, whom he married in 1953.

A few years later, Bert took a job as plant manager of a strawberry packing plant for Santa Fe Driscoll in Santa Maria, where he worked for the rest of his career.

Bert had a wonderful outlook on life and enjoyed being the life of the party. He loved to spend time socializing with friends and family and took great pleasure in meeting new people.

Bert kept strong ties with those in Sweden, including his twin sister, Aina, and was the consummate host and tour guide to them all.

He loved to fish and spent many of his retirement years on the beach with his fishing buddies.

His warm heart, generosity and love of life was contagious. His family and friends will miss him greatly.

Bert was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nell. He also leaves his son, Erik (Shelli); daughter, Becky Sainz (Charlie); grandchildren Brian, Matt, Andrew and Carl (Julie); as well as a large extended family that loved him very much.

​The family extends a special thank you to AAA Kindness Care Home in Santa Maria. Charles and Amparo Hunt, together with all of their staff, treated Bert and his family with dignity, love and tremendous quality of care.

A memorial service to celebrate Bert’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln Street in Santa Maria.

In lieu of flowers, Bert’s family requests that contributions be made to the charity of choice or St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in his memory.

