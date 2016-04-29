Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:10 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Swashbuckling Carnival Fun Comes to Santa Barbara Fair and Expo

Pirate-themed fair features local food vendors, pig racing, an array of spinning rides, family entertainment, and more

Youngsters enjoy a spin Friday on a carnival ride at the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo.
Youngsters enjoy a spin Friday on a carnival ride at the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 29, 2016 | 9:53 p.m.
Performers on a unicycle entertain attendees to the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo. Click to view larger
Performers on a unicycle entertain attendees to the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

Pirates have commandeered the Earl Warren Showgrounds this weekend for the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo.

The event, which runs through Sunday, is celebrating its 27th rendition, with the showgrounds being transformed into a family friendly pirate island.

Towering over visitors was a dizzying array of rides, including seemingly every possible type of spinning and swinging attraction, a carousel, and the iconic, nearly 100-foot Ferris wheel.

At the petting zoo, kids could ride around on a pony and check out chickens, goats, cattle, and alpacas.

Each day of the fair includes races featuring All-Alaskan Racing Pigs competing over both flat tracks and high hurdles.

The exhibit building has been redubbed the Pirate’s Cove, and showcases arts and crafts work by the community. Purple ribbons were tacked onto award-winning paintings, photographs, and children’s Lego pirate ship models.

At Warren Hall, which is currently Treasure Island, attendees can practice their scrapbooking and painting amid white-, purple-, red-, and gold-ribboned photos and arts-and-crafts items showcased in booths along the walls.

Each day also hosts its own cooking contest that visitors can enter, and visitors can learn how to spin wool, milk a cow, and fit a sheep — the process of training it and dolling it up for a show or competition.

“Last year at the end, we said, ‘You know, it might be a nice year for a pirate theme,'” said showgrounds CEO Scott Grieve. “And a lot of times, it might just be a matter of what we can decorate and how we can carry a theme out.”

Warren Hall, which is currently Treasure Island, attendees can practice their scrapbooking and painting. Click to view larger
Warren Hall, which is currently Treasure Island, attendees can practice their scrapbooking and painting. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

“We’re fairly well known in the fair business for really getting into a theme. A lot of them come up with a theme and then it’s on the poster and that’s it — you don’t see it anywhere. But with us, you get the pirates all over the place.”

Indeed, many of the fairgrounds workers sported skull-and-cross-bones bandanas, and a few toted parrots.

The fair and expo continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The carnival itself closes these nights at midnight and 10 p.m., respectively.​

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

This year’s Santa Barbara Fair and Expo feaures a dizzying array of rides, including seemingly every possible type of spinning and swinging attraction, a carousel, and the iconic, nearly 100-foot Ferris wheel. Click to view larger
This year’s Santa Barbara Fair and Expo feaures a dizzying array of rides, including seemingly every possible type of spinning and swinging attraction, a carousel, and the iconic, nearly 100-foot Ferris wheel. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 