Swashbuckling Good Time On Tap for Mom-Son Dance

The People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department have announced their first mother-son dance — A Pirate’s Night for Mom and Me! — will be held 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
Festivities include live DJ music, light refreshments, and a photo-op area. Tickets are $30 per mother-son couple, and $10 for each additional son. To buy tickets, visit www.santamariaatplay.org or go to the Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.
— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.