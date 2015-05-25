‘SWEAT & Flow for Gracie’ Community Fundraiser Planned to Support Gracie Fisher, Family

Bring your family out and join us for an awesome community fundraiser, "SWEAT & Flow for Gracie," supporting Gracie Fisher and her family from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 31 at De la Guerra Plaza behind Lululemon.

The event will feature a 45-minute SWEAT workout with Kayla Johnson, followed by a 45-minute Flow Yoga session led by Stephanie Besler of Yasa Yoga. The workout is free, but we are asking all participants to donate toward the Gracie fund.

Local DJ Mike Edwards will be there to get things rocking, and food will be provided by Carlos Luna of Los Agaves, the good folks at Proyo and others.

This is sure to be a good time, so come get your sweat on for a great cause!

Hosts Kayla Johnson, Stephanie Besler and Lululemon Santa Barbara are looking forward to seeing you there!

More information is available on the SWEAT Outdoors website and Facebook page. We’re asking that you RSVP via Eventbrite by clicking here.

— Kayla Johnson is a host for the SWEAT & Flow for Gracie event.