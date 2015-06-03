Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:58 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

SWEAT Outdoors Hosting SWEATFEST at Elings Park to Support Teen Grace Fisher

SWEAT Outdoors caters to those who want to get out of the gym and workout outdoors. Its SWEATFEST on June 27 at Elings Park will showcase outdoor-style circuit training. (SWEAT Outdoors photo)
By Joel Cuozzo-Gonzalez for SWEAT Outdoors | June 3, 2015 | 7:15 a.m.

On Saturday, June 27, SWEAT Outdoors is returning with Santa Barbara's ultimate workout party: SWEATFEST.

Part of the proceeds of this event will benefit 17-year-old Grace Fisher, who on Dec. 21 went to the hospital with symptoms of sudden paralysis, which was eventually diagnosed as acute flaccid myelitis.

The event will be hosted at Elings Park and will showcase outdoor-style circuit training for all the event-goers.

“SWEAT challenges all of our staff to push the limit, learn different exercises to encourage cross training, while creating camaraderie within our lifeguard staff of 45. No one does it better, and while it is a challenging activity the team bonding, encouragement from the SWEAT team and the fun environment make it a must do,” said Rich Hanna, senior recreations supervisor of Santa Barbara’s Parks and Recreation Center.

SWEATFEST, a quarterly workout party, has focused its efforts on positively impacting the community with every event. Last spring’s event supported the American Heart Association’s Healthy Futures, and this season the focus is much closer to home.

Fisher is the 101st case of acute flaccid myelitis, a polio-like paralyzing syndrome, of 107 documented cases in the country since August 2014. A portion of the earnings will be donated to the Gracie Fisher Fund to assist her and the Fisher family during this time of hardship.

Founded in 2011 by Jason Baker and Kayla Johnson, SWEAT Outdoors was designed to cater to a growing population of people desiring to get out of the gym and workout outdoors. For more information on SWEAT Outdoors, click here or find them on Facebook by clicking here.

— Joel Cuozzo-Gonzalez represents SWEAT Outdoors.

