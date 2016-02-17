Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:39 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Fitness

Sweat, Support, Celebrate at Zumbathon to Raise Funds for Santa Barbara Dance Institute

By Rosalina Macisco for SBDI | February 17, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Josette Tkacik, one of the top Zumba instructors in the world, will sponsor a Zumbathon to raise funds for Santa Barbara Dance Institute in support of their educational dance programs for children in-school and after-school. The event will take place Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, from 3-5 p.m. at the Carrillo Ballroom, located at 100 E. Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.

Special guests will include County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and one of SBDI’s SWAT (Super, Wonderful, and Talented) Dance Teams.  

There will also be an opportunity to participate in a 50/50 cash prize drawing. All proceeds will go to the Santa Barbara Dance Institute, a local 501(c) nonprofit.  

In its 11th year of providing dance education to youth in schools from Solvang to Carpinteria, SBDI’s unique dance programs help children develop discipline, a standard of excellence and a belief in themselves that will carry over into all aspects of their lives.

“We both believe that dance is the passageway to joy, health, love and community," Rosalina Macisco, executive and artistic director of SBDI said. "We believe that dance should be accessible to everyone. Quality dance arts programs in public schools should be a part of every child’s education.”

The event is expected to sell out. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance at http://zumbasbdi.brownpapertickets.com or at the door with cash or checks only.

— Rosalina Macisco represents Santa Barbara Dance Institute.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 