Sweat, Support, Celebrate at Zumbathon to Raise Funds for Santa Barbara Dance Institute

Fitness

Josette Tkacik, one of the top Zumba instructors in the world, will sponsor a Zumbathon to raise funds for Santa Barbara Dance Institute in support of their educational dance programs for children in-school and after-school. The event will take place Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, from 3-5 p.m. at the Carrillo Ballroom, located at 100 E. Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.

Special guests will include County Supervisor Salud Carbajal and one of SBDI’s SWAT (Super, Wonderful, and Talented) Dance Teams.

There will also be an opportunity to participate in a 50/50 cash prize drawing. All proceeds will go to the Santa Barbara Dance Institute, a local 501(c) nonprofit.

In its 11th year of providing dance education to youth in schools from Solvang to Carpinteria, SBDI’s unique dance programs help children develop discipline, a standard of excellence and a belief in themselves that will carry over into all aspects of their lives.

“We both believe that dance is the passageway to joy, health, love and community," Rosalina Macisco, executive and artistic director of SBDI said. "We believe that dance should be accessible to everyone. Quality dance arts programs in public schools should be a part of every child’s education.”

The event is expected to sell out. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance at http://zumbasbdi.brownpapertickets.com or at the door with cash or checks only.

— Rosalina Macisco represents Santa Barbara Dance Institute.