SWEATFEST Charity Workout Event Coming to Elings Park on Saturday

SWEATFEST is a fun workout for all, from the beginner to the elite athlete. (SWEAT Outdoors photo)
By Vince Rains for SWEAT Outdoors | March 10, 2015 | 3:12 p.m.

This Saturday, March 14, SWEAT Outdoors, a Santa Barbara-based outdoor workout, returns to host SWEATFEST at Elings Park in Santa Barbara.

SWEATFEST is a fun workout for the entire family, from the beginner to the elite athlete.

For this charity workout event, SWEAT Outdoors has teamed up with the American Heart Association and Healthy Futures. Part of the proceeds will go toward these organizations.

This event is for the whole family, and children are invited. Child care will be provided on-site by Just 4 Fun Fitness for $5 per child.

Expert trainers will lead participants through a heart-pumping workout while DJ Fess provides the tunes. Every registered participant will receive food, snacks and coffee from local vendors such as Starbucks, Proyo, Whole Foods Market, Backyard Bowls, Alchemy Arts and Cafe, Santa Barbara Bar, just to name a few. Other local companies such as Lole and Complete Nutrition will be passing out samples and coupons.

Register for SWEATFEST by clicking here. The party begins at 10 a.m. at Elings Park on Saturday, March 14.

For more information on SWEAT Outdoors, click here or find them on Facebook by clicking here.

— Vince Rains represents SWEAT Outdoors.

