SwedeMasters: Service You Can Trust

Well-trained staff awaits you and your Volvo or Saab for diagnostic and repair service

SwedeMasters, 428 N. Salsipuedes St., located close to downtown Santa Barbara, offers first-class service and repair for all late model Volvo and Saab automobiles.

SwedeMasters is family owned and operated. Owner Tim Kitt has 30 years of experience in the business. With his well-trained staff, he can extend the most professional and friendly service that you will find anywhere.

SwedeMasters features diagnostic tools normally only found in the dealer network, enabling the shop to efficiently diagnose and repair or reprogram any of your vehicle’s sophisticated systems. Maintenance is performed to manufacturers’ guidelines to maintain your vehicle’s warranty.

Ask SwedeMasters about its warranty. You will not find a better guarantee in the business.

SwedeMasters has customers driving in from San Diego to Seattle for service without compare.

Click here for more information on SwedeMasters.

—Tim Kitt owns SwedeMasters, 428 N. Salsipuedes St. For more information, call 805.962.6633