Sweep By Claudia Brewer, Brooke Morison Sparks Santa Barbara Girls Tennis

Tennis

The doubles team of Claudia Brewer and Brooke Morison swept their three sets to lead Santa Barbara High to a 12-6 non-league girls tennis victory over Valencia on Thursday.

"We had a well-balanced effort as we won six of nine singles sets and six of nine doubles sets," said Dons coach Greg Tebbe.

The team of Hannah Echt and Natalie Brewer had a strong performance, winning two of their three matches.

In singles, Claire Stotts and Eva Kershner each won two sets.

The Dons (6-3) return to Channel League play next week with matches at Dos Pueblos and Ventura.

