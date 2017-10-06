Sweeps at No. 1 Doubles, Singles Spark San Marcos to a 10-8 Tennis Win Over Cate

Tennis

In a showdown of unbeaten doubles teams, the San Marcos pair of Kelly Coulson and Samantha DeAlba pulled out a 6-4 victory over Cate's Carol Cai and Sarah Polowczak, sparking the Royals to a 10-8 win over the Rams in non-league match between two of the top girls tennis teams in the area on Friday.

"We knew that their top doubles were undefeated," Coulson said. "It made us go even even harder to keep our win record going."

Coulson-DeAlba went 3-0 on the day to extend their win streak to 38 straight sets.

In singles, Yuka Perera of the Royals swept her three sets, Fiona Kinsella went 2-1 and Samantha Forster earned a win.

"It was a very exciting day to watch these two fine teams battle it out," San Marcos coach Andrea Rifkin said. "It certainly will help our girls' confidence to finish strong on our season, where we just have two more matches to play."

The Royals are 11-3 and tied for first place in the Channel League with Dos Pueblos.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.