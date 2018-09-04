Sweeps by Doubles Teams Lift Dos Pueblos Tennis Past Ventura

Tennis

Dos Pueblos swept the doubles sets and pulled out a non-league girls tennis win on total games at Ventura on Tuesday. The Chargers won 64-58 after a 9-9 tie in sets.

The No. 1 doubles team of Alessa Somer/Neve Greenwald won 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Danya Belkin/Mia Chou took their sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 3 duo of Cami Chou/Anjali Thakrar swept 6-0, 6-0, 6-1.

"The girls continue to work well together and grow as a team," coach Laura Housinger said. "It is very exciting to see older and younger players helping each other become the best they can be on and off of the court."

The Chargers (2-0) are home Thursday against Carpinteria.

