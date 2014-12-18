Sweetwater Collaborative Launches IndieGogo End-of-Year Fundraising Campaign

Sweetwater Collaborative has launched an end-of-year fundraising campaign, “Getting the most out of our water, together,” via the crowdfunding website IndieGogo.

Sweetwater Collaborative seeks to raise capital needed to further its goals of ensuring water security and resilience for everyone in Santa Barbara, during times of drought or plentiful rain.

A goal of $10,000 has been set, with the campaign ending on Dec. 31.

“We are excited about our year-end campaign, and we hope that the local community recognizes and supports our work,” said Sweetwater Collaborative coordinator Barbara Wishingrad said. “We thank those who have already contributed.

"Although the recent rains are gratefully welcomed and do help to ease the drought crisis we are currently in, most of this rain just picks up pollution and runs off into the sea. Fortunately, simple solutions exist to capture and retain most of this rain in our yards, and it is one of Sweetwater’s goals to help the community implement these solutions.”

— Eric Torbet represents Sweetwater Collaborative.