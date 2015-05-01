Sweetwater Collaborative to Host Two Tours of Water-Wise Residential Landscapes

Local nonprofit Sweetwater Collaborative will host two neighborhood walking tours of residential landscapes that highlight a variety of water-wise projects.

The homes on the tours have been sites of educational workshops held by Sweetwater Collaborative, in which attendees learned effective strategies to reduce water use in their yards.

“Simple solutions exist to capture and retain most of the rain in our yards, rather than allowing this rain to pick up pollution and run off into the ocean,” Sweetwater Collaborative coordinator Barbara Wishingrad said. “Additional water-saving strategies for the yard include choosing climate-appropriate plants and installing greywater systems and rain tanks. All of these solutions will be shown and explained on our tours.”

The tours will be on May 30 and June 6, in the Westside and Samarkand neighborhoods, respectively. Homeowners, government officials and anyone interested in learning how to save water in the yard are encouraged to attend these tours.

More information can be found on Sweetwater Collaborative’s website by clicking here.

— Eric Torbet represents the Sweetwater Collaborative.