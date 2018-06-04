Preschool Tennis Whizz Program in Full Swing at Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club

Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club in Goleta is proud to announce that it has become the first Santa Barbara venue for Tennis Whizz, a global preschool tennis program where children and parents can be on the court, playing together.

“We are really excited to bring this unique tennis start program to our club,” said Alec Horton, director of tennis at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club. “Our Tennis Whizz program is now the most comprehensive preschool tennis program in the area.”

The program delivers a fun and creative approach to giving 3- and 4-year-olds a great start in tennis and a boost in developing their fundamental motor skills — the foundation of all athletics.

The program also includes a “Set 4School” component, which focuses on skill building for basic numeracy, literacy and reasoning. The “learning through play” approach launches children into an active lifestyle.

Nancy Schley of Goleta, an avid tennis player, jumped at the opportunity to sign up her son, Reevie, for Tennis Whizz.

"He observes my love for tennis and wants to play, too, so this is a way for him to play with me and his big brother, Sam,” Schley said. “I truly enjoy the connection we share on the court."

Her son in just the first week is already thoroughly enjoying the program.

"Reevie thinks it’s the coolest thing that there's a racket small enough for him, and loves each story with the lesson," she said.

Consisting of weekly, 45-minute classes, each session blends physical activities, tennis skills and storytelling in a unique on-court environment. The classes are held on the club’s four new 36-foot courts designated for 10-and-under players. Tennis Whizz classes are open to both members and non-members of Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club.

Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club’s tennis program has been in existence for over 20 years introducing young players to the sport through tennis clinics and camps and helping experienced players master their skills. For more information about the Junior Tennis Program or Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, click here or call 805.964.7762.

— Carissa Nepstead is the marketing manager for Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club.