Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:43 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Preschool Tennis Whizz Program in Full Swing at Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club

By Carissa Nepstead for Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club | January 13, 2014 | 3:27 p.m.

Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club in Goleta is proud to announce that it has become the first Santa Barbara venue for Tennis Whizz, a global preschool tennis program where children and parents can be on the court, playing together.

“We are really excited to bring this unique tennis start program to our club,” said Alec Horton, director of tennis at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club. “Our Tennis Whizz program is now the most comprehensive preschool tennis program in the area.”

The program delivers a fun and creative approach to giving 3- and 4-year-olds a great start in tennis and a boost in developing their fundamental motor skills — the foundation of all athletics.

The program also includes a “Set 4School” component, which focuses on skill building for basic numeracy, literacy and reasoning. The “learning through play” approach launches children into an active lifestyle.

Nancy Schley of Goleta, an avid tennis player, jumped at the opportunity to sign up her son, Reevie, for Tennis Whizz.

"He observes my love for tennis and wants to play, too, so this is a way for him to play with me and his big brother, Sam,” Schley said. “I truly enjoy the connection we share on the court."

Her son in just the first week is already thoroughly enjoying the program.

"Reevie thinks it’s the coolest thing that there's a racket small enough for him, and loves each story with the lesson," she said.

Consisting of weekly, 45-minute classes, each session blends physical activities, tennis skills and storytelling in a unique on-court environment. The classes are held on the club’s four new 36-foot courts designated for 10-and-under players. Tennis Whizz classes are open to both members and non-members of Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club.

Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club’s tennis program has been in existence for over 20 years introducing young players to the sport through tennis clinics and camps and helping experienced players master their skills. For more information about the Junior Tennis Program or Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, click here or call 805.964.7762.

— Carissa Nepstead is the marketing manager for Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 