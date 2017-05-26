Feel the Groove at Swing Band Concert

The Central City Swing Band will perform its annual Summer Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Unity Chapel of Light Church, 1165 Stubblefield Road, Orcutt.

The concert features music arranged in a traditional or vintage swing style as well as arrangements in a modern jazz style. The program will include vocalist Kathryn Loomis and Mitch Latting, lead trumpet and flugelhorn player.

The group, led by Bob Swayze, has been performing on the Central Coast for many years. The band features 20 musicians in a standard big band configuration: five saxophones, five trombones, five trumpets and piano, guitar, bass and drums.

Swayze will play several bass trombone solos. Other arrangements will feature solos by members of all of the sections.

There is no advanced sale of tickets, and no admission charge for the event. However, there is a donation basket in the lobby and any donations are split equally with the church, with the balance going into the band’s music acquisition fund.

There is no room for dancing at the venue.

For more information regarding the Central City Swing Band or concert, call 929-0552 or visit the band’s website, http://www.centralcityswing.org.

