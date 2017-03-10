Swing Band Spotlights Sounds of Stan Kenton

The Central City Swing Band will feature music composed and/or arranged by the musical legend Stan Kenton during its annual Spring Concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Unity Chapel of Light Church, 1165 Stubblefield Road, Orcutt.

The concert will spotlight tunes arranged in a traditional or vintage swing style, as well as arrangements in a modern jazz style. The actual playlist is not finalized until the evening of the concert.

Led by Bob Swayze, the band has been performing on the Central Coast for a number of years. There are 20 musicians in a standard big-band configuration: five saxophones, five trombones, five trumpets and piano, guitar, bass and drums.

The program will also feature vocals by Mitch Latting, lead trumpet and flugelhorn player, and Kathryn Loomis, the band's new female vocalist, These two artists will perform a duet.

Central City Swing Band has had several personnel changes since the last performance. Charlie Kim and Stephanie Douglass have joined the trumpet section. Tim Towne is the new drummer and Loomis is the new female vocalist,

The event is free to attend although there is a donation basket in the lobby. All donations are split equally with the church, with the balance going into the band’s music acquisition fund. Parking is available.

For more information regarding the Central City Swing Band or this concert, call 929-0552 or visit http://www.centralcityswing.org.

— Bill Hrnjak for Central City Swing Band.