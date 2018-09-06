Swing On Over to Taws ‘N’ Paws for Square Dance Lessons

The Taws ‘N’ Paws square dance club will start a beginning square dance class 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and will be held every Wednesday in Clemens Hall at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3942 La Colina Road.

Vic Ceder is the instructor and club caller. Club dancing will follow the class, 7:30-9: p.m.

The cost for the evening is $10 per person. All ages are welcome, and it is not necessary to bring a partner. Wear casual clothes and comfortable shoes.

Beginner material will be repeated each week through Oct. 3. After that, lesson material will be cumulative.

For more information, call 805-886-3963.

The Taws ‘N’ Paws square dance club has been dancing in Santa Barbara since 1959.

— Debbie Ceder for Taws ‘N’ Paws.