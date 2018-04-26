Swing Your Partner at Hearts Barn Dance Fundraiser

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center will host its annual Barn Dance fundraiser event 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Carriage and Western Art Museum in Santa Barbara. There will be a live band, dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions, and a Mexican food buffet.

“This dynamic event is one of the many ways that Hearts changes and improves individuals’ lives on a daily basis, and celebrating their successes is an ongoing joy,” said Pamme Mickelson, executive director.

“Through generous donations, support for our special events such as this one, and our amazing volunteers, our clients improve their lives and their health," said Mickelson. "The Barn Dance is a great opportunity to join us as we celebrate Hearts’ clients.”

Hearts believes all people must be given opportunities to reach their full potential, become as independent as possible, and be supported by an informed, sensitive, and respectful community.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Hearts' scholarship program so low-income children and adults with all kinds of disabilities can participate. Therapeutic riding improves the capabilities, self-esteem and overall health of individuals who have special needs due to injury, illness or disability.

Proceeds will also go toward supporting Hearts' veterans program, Equine Services for Heroes, as well as its at-risk youth program, HorsePower, where Hearts partners with Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara and CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).

Established in 1985, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center employs equine assisted activities to inspire, strengthen, and motivate children and adults with special needs in Santa Barbara County. Hearts is a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization.

Hearts is recognized by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH) as a “premier center,” the highest level of accreditation, showing a superior level of adherence to national industry standards.

For more information, visit www.heartsriding.org or call 964-1519.

— Morgan Kastenek for Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.