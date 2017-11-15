Sword Heart Center Offers Innovative Medical Devices

The Sue J. Sword Heart Center at Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), a Dignity Health hospital, has announced the most recent medical advancements to its award-winning cardiac program.

The Heart Center at Marian now offers the world’s smallest pacemaker for patients with bradycardia, a slow or irregular heart rhythm.

The MicraTranscatheter Pacing System is a new type of heart device, approved for Medicare reimbursement. It provides patients with the most advanced pacing technology available, at only one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker.

The first procedure at was recently performed at Marian’s Sue J. Sword Heart Center by Dr. Brett M. Gidney.

Cardiologists at MRMC have elected to use Medtronic’s Micra device because unlike traditional pacemakers, it does not require cardiac wires (leads) or a surgical “pocket” under the skin to deliver a pacing therapy.

Instead, the device is small enough to be delivered through a catheter and implanted directly into the heart with small tines, providing a safe alternative to conventional pacemakers without the complications associated with leads, all while being cosmetically invisible.

The Micra, which is comparable in size to a large vitamin, is also designed to automatically adjust pacing therapy based on a patient’s activity levels.

Additionally, the Structural Heart Program at MRMC has been further enhanced. Dr. Joel Lardizabal recently implanted the first and only FDA-approved device designed to help reduce the risk of recurrent ischemic strokes in patients diagnosed with a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a small opening between the upper chambers of the heart.

The Amplatzer PFO Occluder device was designed to close the PFO and lower the risk of stroke caused by dangerous clots passing between the heart chambers and up to the brain.

Placement of the device is minimally invasive and performed while the patient is sedated but still conscious, the Heart Center reports.

“Marian’s Sue J. Sword Heart Center is pleased to be able to offer these advanced medical technologies to Central Coast cardiac patients,” said Kerin Mase, Marian Regional Medical Center president/CEO,

“These advancements further enhance the cardiovascular technologies in our own community, mitigating the need to travel for cardiac care,” Mase said.

Also within the Structural Heart Program, Marian’s Heart Center is anticipating another innovative implant, The Watchman, to be implemented in early 2018.

The Watchman device is the only FDA-approved implant proven to reduce stroke risk in people with atrial fibrillation not caused by a heart valve problem, the Heart Center reports

The Watchman implant will provide an advanced alternative for individuals who can't tolerate their blood-thinner medications on a long-term basis, the Heart Center said.

Marian reports its award-winning heart program continues to be rated among the top 10 percent nationally for heart care. The cardiac center is staffed by a team of heart care specialists dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of

heart disease.

— Sara San Juan for Marian Regional Medical Center.