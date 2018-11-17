Sydney Brown, Maud Ranger’s Hot Shooting Leads Westmont Women

College Basketball

Sydney Brown scored 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Maud Ranger nailed five three-pointers for 15 points in No. 8 Westmont Women's Basketball's 68-56 win over the Skylights of Montana State Northern.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 4-1 on the young season.

Brown, who also recorded four rebounds, five assists and a block in the game. She made eight of nine shots from the field in the first half, including one from behind the arc, Ranger scored all 15 of her points in the first half, going five of eight from three-point range.

Kaitlin Larson tallied 11 points for the Warriors, all but two in the final quarter. Lauren Tsuneishi went 3 for 7from downtown to add nine points to the Warrior cause. She also contributed eight assists.

Westmont will remain in Montana for one more game, travelling to Helena for a match up with No. 7 Carroll (2-1) on Monday evening.