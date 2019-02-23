Sydney Brown’s Board Play Sparks Westmont Past Hope International

College Basketball

Sydney Brown recorded a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds and had four assists, two blocks and a steal to lead Westmont's women's basketball team to a 57-54 win over Hope International in the GSAC regular season finale on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

With the win, the Warriors (22-7, 14-4 GSAC) secured sole possession of second place in the regular season standings and the number two seed in next week's GSAC Tournament. Westmont will receive a bye in the quarterfinal round. Hope finished at 17-11, 7-11.

The Warriors pounded the offensive glass. Brown had four of Westmont's 16 offensive rebounds with fellow freshman post Kaitlin Larson tallying five offensive boards. Larson recorded nine points and nine rebounds.

"Syd was relentless on the boards and I am proud of her attacking mentality right from the beginning of the game," said coach Kirsten Moore. "She got a lot of extra possessions for us on the glass. We need that from her as we head into the postseason. She is capable of so much and she showed that tonight."

As a team, Westmont outrebounded Hope International 40-30 including. Those offensive boards led to a 13-10 advantage of second-chance points, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Maud Ranger tallied 13 points and five rebounds for the Warriors while going four of five from three-point range. Lauren Tsuneishi made three of eight from long range on her way to 11 points. Tsuneishi, who is listed as 5-1 on the roster, also contributed two blocks.

"I am particularly proud of our two captains, Lauren Tsuneishi and Maud Ranger, because of their leadership and composure. The made big plays on both ends of the floor. They were not going to let us lose this game. The especially wanted to get a win for our senior, Roberta Hays."

Hays was honored prior to the game for her contributions to Westmont Women's Basketball.

"Something Roberta has brought our program day in and day out is enthusiasm and 'teamism'," said Moore. "I think that is something we played with as a group to honor her. We were close-knit, had great energy and problem solved out there together. We made enough plays down the stretch to get a win."

The GSAC tournament, which will be held at Menlo College in Atherton, begins on Thursday with quarterfinal action that will see third-seeded and 21st-ranked Arizona Christian (20-10, 13-5) take on the sixth-seeded and 22nd-ranked Menlo (20-8, 11-7). Vanguard (21-8, 12-6), ranked ninth in the NAIA and seeded fourth in the GSAC Tournament, will face fifth-seeded William Jessup (20-9, 11-7) in the other quarterfinal match-up.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals on Friday. Westmont will take on the winner of the Arizona Christian-Menlo game at 5:00 p.m. Top-seeded and fifth-ranked The Master's (25-5, 16-2) will play against the Vanguard-William Jessup winner at 7:30 p.m.

The championship game will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.