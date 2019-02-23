Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 24 , 2019, 9:48 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Sydney Brown’s Board Play Sparks Westmont Past Hope International

By Westmont Sports Information | February 23, 2019 | 9:57 p.m.

Sydney Brown recorded a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds and had four assists, two blocks and a steal to lead Westmont's women's basketball team to a 57-54 win over Hope International in the GSAC regular season finale on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

With the win, the Warriors (22-7, 14-4 GSAC) secured sole possession of second place in the regular season standings and the number two seed in next week's GSAC Tournament. Westmont will receive a bye in the quarterfinal round. Hope finished at 17-11, 7-11.

The Warriors pounded the offensive glass. Brown had four of Westmont's 16 offensive rebounds with fellow freshman post Kaitlin Larson tallying five offensive boards. Larson recorded nine points and nine rebounds.

"Syd was relentless on the boards and I am proud of her attacking mentality right from the beginning of the game," said coach Kirsten Moore. "She got a lot of extra possessions for us on the glass. We need that from her as we head into the postseason. She is capable of so much and she showed that tonight."

As a team, Westmont outrebounded Hope International 40-30 including. Those offensive boards led to a 13-10 advantage of second-chance points, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Maud Ranger tallied 13 points and five rebounds for the Warriors while going four of five from three-point range. Lauren Tsuneishi made three of eight from long range on her way to 11 points. Tsuneishi, who is listed as 5-1 on the roster, also contributed two blocks.

"I am particularly proud of our two captains, Lauren Tsuneishi and Maud Ranger, because of their leadership and composure. The made big plays on both ends of the floor. They were not going to let us lose this game. The especially wanted to get a win for our senior, Roberta Hays."

Hays was honored prior to the game for her contributions to Westmont Women's Basketball.

"Something Roberta has brought our program day in and day out is enthusiasm and 'teamism'," said Moore. "I think that is something we played with as a group to honor her. We were close-knit, had great energy and problem solved out there together. We made enough plays down the stretch to get a win."

The GSAC tournament, which will be held at Menlo College in Atherton, begins on Thursday with quarterfinal action that will see third-seeded and 21st-ranked Arizona Christian (20-10, 13-5) take on the sixth-seeded and 22nd-ranked Menlo (20-8, 11-7). Vanguard (21-8, 12-6), ranked ninth in the NAIA and seeded fourth in the GSAC Tournament, will face fifth-seeded William Jessup (20-9, 11-7) in the other quarterfinal match-up.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals on Friday. Westmont will take on the winner of the Arizona Christian-Menlo game at 5:00 p.m. Top-seeded and fifth-ranked The Master's (25-5, 16-2) will play against the Vanguard-William Jessup winner at 7:30 p.m. 

The championship game will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 