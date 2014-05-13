Sydney Gardner Joins JZPR as Account Director

JZPR is very pleased to announce that Sydney Gardner has joined the firm as account director.

With over 15 years of experience in media and public relations, Gardner brings an extensive background in corporate communications and brand building to the JZPR team.

JZPR continues to rise in stature as one of the leading public relations agencies in the Santa Barbara area, specializing in lifestyle, hospitality, entertainment, professional services and nonprofit industries.

“I am thrilled to have Sydney join our growing team here at JZPR.” said Jennifer Zacharias, president of JZPR. “Sydney brings extensive experience in public relations and communications on both a local and national scale that will greatly enhance and expand JZPR’s client services and offerings.”

As account director, Gardner will work with clients across all channels and will be responsible for overseeing and developing strategic media campaigns for clients in print, broadcast and online media outlets.

During her successful career in public relations, Gardner has worked for major global companies, securing exposure across all media channels including MSNBC, TODAY, MTV, the Wall Street Journal, Time, Fortune, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Inc 500, Vogue, Vanity Fair and Travel + Leisure, to name a few. In addition, she has worked closely with securing strategic product placement in all arenas as well as leading the helm of special events and promotions.

Prior to joining JZPR, Gardner was the proprietor of Limelight, a boutique public relations firm specializing in fashion, retail, online marketing, travel and health/wellness industries. Prior to that role, she was the senior director of public relations for Global Brand Marketing Inc., a multi-branded fashion footwear company where she oversaw PR for licensed footwear brands Diesel, Nautica, 7 for all Mankind and Sean John, to name a few.

Gardner’s career has also included public relations roles at ValueClick, Commission Junction, Rogers & Cowan, and Creative Artists Agency.

— Jennifer Zacharias is the president of JZPR.