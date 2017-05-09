Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Symphony’s Youth Orchestras to End Season on High Notes

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | May 9, 2017 | 1:01 p.m.

Two Santa Barbara Symphony youth ensembles will present free end-of-the-season concerts the weekend of May 20-21.

The symphony’s Junior Orchestra will perform works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Grieg and others at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will present a program of Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and Mozart at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The May 21 performance will feature a solo turn by Luca Kim, 15, who attends Cate School in Carpinteria. He will perform the first movement of Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1.

“These concerts will showcase the remarkable progress our young musicians have made over the course of the school year,” said Amy Williams, director of education and community engagement for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

“Both performances will be musical celebrations of sorts, and we encourage the wider community to come see and hear for themselves what can be achieved through quality, sustained instrument instruction for children,” she said.

Consisting of some 80 musicians ages 12-18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony is the capstone program of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Education Center, which offers outreach programs for area children.

The ensemble is led by Music Director Andy Radford, principal bassoonist of the Santa Barbara Symphony, and members are selected through audition.

The symphony’s Junior Orchestra serves beginning and intermediate string and wind players ages 9-14, and is led by violinist and educator Marisa McLeod.

For more information, call 898-8785.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 
