Symphony Heralds 65th Anniversary Season

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | April 3, 2018 | 4:09 p.m.

Subscription sales are underway for the Santa Barbara Symphony’s 65th anniversary season, opening Oct. 20 with works by Dohnányi, Gershwin and Berlioz. An encore performance of the opener will take place Oct. 21.

Over the course of the season, the orchestra will present nine programs at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., including three non-subscription concerts. Series packages start at $163.

“Our 65th anniversary season is all about underscoring the Santa Barbara Symphony’s role in the community as a musical and cultural cornerstone,” said Kevin A. Marvin, executive director.

“To that end, we’ll offer an extraordinary mix of masterpieces, lesser-known gems, popular favorites, and unique artistic collaborations," he said.

"Audiences have come to expect adventurous and rewarding programming from the Santa Barbara Symphony. Our 2018-19 season will deliver that in abundance,” Marvin said.

“Theater, dance, film, vocal music — all are part of the Santa Barbara Symphony’ musical DNA, which makes the coming season so exciting,” said Maestro Nir Kabaretti, now in his 12th season as the orchestra’s music director.

“Highlights will include 200 musicians and singers assembled onstage for Verdi’s "Requiem," a Stravinsky double bill, and great American music, including an homage to Academy Award-winning composer and one-time Hope Ranch resident Elmer Bernstein," he said.

"Plus Berlioz, Beethoven, Brahms, Ravel, Gershwin, and others. It’s a program of musical riches,” Kabaretti said.

The Oct. 20 concert will open with a performance of Ernst von Dohnányi’s folk- and gospel-infused "American Rhapsody," before chart-topping recording artist Jeffrey Biegel takes to the piano for George Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue."

The program concludes with Berlioz’ epic "Symphonie Fantastique."

All performances will take place at the Granada Theatre. Complete season program information is available online at www.thesymphony.org.

Subscribers enjoy discounts of 30 percent or more as well as seating privileges. Subscriptions can be ordered online or by calling 898-9386. Single tickets for the 2018-19 season go on sale in September.

In related programing, the Santa Barbara Symphony will kick off opening weekend with the Symphony Ball 5:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, Oct. 19, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Chaired by Anne Smith Towbes and Janet Garufis and featuring award-winning soprano Lisa Vroman as performer and host, the fundraiser will include music, dancing and fine dining. Tickets start at $300.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 

