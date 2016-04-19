Symphony Lecturer Saïd Ramón Araïza to Headline Inspirational Mix of Music and Musings

Pianist and longtime Santa Barbara Symphony lecturer Saïd Ramón Araïza will perform and discuss works by Chopin, Schubert, Liszt and others at the historic Lobero Theatre Monday, May 9, 2016.

Whimsically titled “The Muses, the Mud, the Music, and Your Mother,” the lively, hour-long presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception outside the Lobero’s main entrance. Tickets cost $75, with proceeds benefiting the Santa Barbara Symphony and its award-winning Music Education Center.

Araïza, who has delighted Santa Barbara Symphony audiences with his encyclopedic knowledge of classical music in pre-concert talks for 10 seasons, describes the evening’s program as “a light-heartedly serious, open exploration of the Western traditions of artistic inspiration, the question of human purpose and the deep role of maternal compassion in our culture.

“We’ll begin with the nine classical Muses of ancient Greece, with chronological shout-outs to such inspired (and inspiring) poetic experts on the subject as Dante Alighieri, John Milton, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, W.H. Auden and Vladimir Nabokov,” he said. “The evening’s disquisition will carry an emphasis on the history of European classical music, featuring the roles of some very particular muses in the lives and works of such varied composers as Jean-Philippe Rameau, Domenico Scarlatti, Franz Schubert, Franz Liszt, Mélanie Bonis and Frédéric Chopin.”

To purchase tickets, call the Lobero Theatre box office at 805.963.0761 or the Santa Barbara Symphony at 805.898.9386. Ticket buyers can claim a tax deduction of $46.

Union Bank and Valle Verde are event sponsors.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2015-16 season will conclude with concerts May 14 and 15, featuring guest artist Pablo Sáinz Villegas performing Elmer Bernstein’s Guitar Concerto. Additional information on the final concert is available at www.thesymphony.org, and tickets, which start at $28, can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 805.899.2222.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Symphony.