Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:38 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Dedication to Kids Drives Award-Winning Music Van Volunteer

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | July 22, 2017 | 10:15 a.m.
Mary Jane Cooper Click to view larger
Mary Jane Cooper

Mary Jane Cooper, a Santa Barbara Symphony volunteer, was honored with a Most Valuable Player Award at a recent event held as part of the Association of California Symphony Orchestras’ (ACSO) annual conference in Los Angeles.

Cooper was recognized for her outstanding efforts on behalf of the Music Van, the Santa Barbara Symphony’s award-winning outreach program for area children.

In operation since 1978, the Santa Barbara Symphony Music Van visits third-grade classrooms in the greater Santa Barbara area between September and December, serving some 2,000 students in more than 40 schools each year.

The mobile music classroom enables students to see, learn about, and play a full selection of orchestral instruments.

“Mary Jane Cooper personifies all the admirable qualities we see in so many of our volunteers: Dedication to our community’s youth, a genuine love of music, a warmly engaging personality, and a generosity of spirit," said Kevin A. Marvin, the symphony's executive director.

"I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award,” Marvin said. “The ACSO MVP Award honors individuals who are instrumental to an organization’s success."

"The Santa Barbara Symphony Music Van would not be possible without Mary Jane’s unending efforts to schedule docents and otherwise tackle the program’s many complexities," said Amy Williams, the symphony's director of education and community engagement.

"We are grateful for her extraordinary work, and are very proud to have her as a member of our education team,” she said.

The music van program is the recipient of a California Teachers Association Gold Award for Outstanding Support of Public Education and a Sally Parker Education Gold Award from the League of American Orchestras.
 
ACSO created its Most Valuable Player Awards in 1996 to recognize exemplary volunteers, volunteer projects and volunteer organizations working for California’s symphony orchestras and choruses.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Symphony Music Van, visit www.thesymphony.org/education/music_van.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 