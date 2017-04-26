Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:58 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Symphony Names Amy Marshall Director of Development

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | April 26, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Amy Marshall, an arts administration professional with broad experience across a range of performance disciplines, has been named director of development for the Santa Barbara Symphony. Her appointment was effective April 14.

Amy Marshall Click to view larger
Amy Marshall

Marshall earned a bachelor’s degree in theater arts at Marquette University in Milwaukee before beginning her career at the Florentine Opera Company, also in Milwaukee, serving first as production assistant and later as production director.

After being named company manager of the Milwaukee Ballet in 2000, she was rapidly promoted to the positions of operations director and then executive director of that organization.

In 2007 she was named managing director of the Olney Theatre Center in Olney, Md., a position she would hold for seven years. She most recently served as director of development at Austin Opera, where she managed all fundraising efforts, including working with the Opera Guild.

“Amy’s diverse background and zest for the arts are sure to be valuable assets as we work to build on our many recent successes. We are very pleased to welcome her as director of development,” said Santa Barbara Symphony Executive Director Kevin A. Marvin.

The Santa Barbara Symphony will present its final concerts of the 2016-17 season on May 13 and 14 at the Granada Theatre. Additional information on those performances, as well as the Symphony’s 2017-18 season, is available at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 

