Symphony Season Opens Jointly With State Street Ballet

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | September 14, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Single tickets for the Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2017-18 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15. The orchestra will present a total of nine programs over the course of its coming season, which opens Oct.14 with an all-Mozart concert featuring a ballet world premiere.

Performances are at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Priced from $29, tickets can be purchased at thesymphony.org or through the Granada box office, 899-2222. Complete season program information is available online at thesymphony.org.
 
Priced from $62, subscriptions remain available and provide the best value. Subscribers save as much as 40 percent off single-ticket prices and receive special benefits throughout the season. To order subscriptions, visit thesymphony.org or call 898-9386.
 
“We are very proud of this season’s program and expect demand for tickets to be quite strong," said Kevin A. Marvin, Santa Barbara Symphony executive director. "In fact, our first concerts of 2017-18 are already generating considerable excitement in the community.”

The season-opening concert on Oct. 14 will feature Mozart’s miraculous final symphony and his famed "Requiem," the latter augmented with a new work by renowned choreographer William Soleau, commissioned by the symphony and performed by State Street Ballet dancers.

Vocalists will include a chorus of local singers as well as soloists Jeanette Vecchione-Donatti (soprano), Nina Yoshida Nelsen (mezzo), Benjamin Bliss (tenor), and DeAndre Simmons (bass). An encore concert will be performed on Oct. 15.

Both programs will be presented in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts and State Street Ballet.

Additional season highlights include:

A Spanish guitar program featuring virtuoso Pablo Sáinz Villegas, who will serve as the symphony’s first artist-in-residence throughout 2017-18, (Nov. 18-19).

Performances of John Corigliano’s Academy Award-winning score for The Red Violin, accompanied by François Girard’s film in its entirety and featuring Canadian violinist Lara St. John as soloist (Jan. 20-21).

A tribute to Leonard Bernstein, with selections from the ballet Fancy Free and his timeless West Side Story, with guest soprano Lisa Vroman and singers from the Santa Barbara Choral Society" (Feb. 17-18).

Ukrainian pianist Alexander Romanovsky performing Liszt’s first "Piano Concerto," followed by Tchaikovsky’s "Symphony No. 5" (March 24-25).

Mahler’s "Symphony No. 6" (April 21-22)

Season finale uniting Santa Barbara Symphony Concertmaster Jessica Guideri with soloist Anne Akiko Meyers for Vivaldi’s "Double Violin Concerto" (May 19-20).

For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 
