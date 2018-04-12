Symphony Taps Director of Education

The Santa Barbara Symphony has filled a key position that links the symphony’s work and community value to the greater Santa Barbara area. Loribeth Gregory-Beck is the symphony's new director of education and community engagement.

This position provides the oversight and administration of the Music Education Center, including Music Van, Concerts for Young People, elementary school programs, Junior Ensemble and Youth Symphony.

With her extensive background creating and leading music education programs, most recently for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gregory-Beck is well-suited for the new role.

At the LA Phil, she was responsible for leading the Young Composer programs, including concert and recording production, marketing and communications, program design, assessment, and internal systems development.

She managed curriculum, marketing, and front-of-house for Symphonies for Youth.

“I am thrilled to introduce her to the Santa Barbara community,” said Kevin Marvin, executive director.

“Loribeth will collaborate with local arts and music organizations, schools, performers, and facilities to enhance the Santa Barbara Symphony’s standing in the community as a leader in music education," Marvin said.

"We are so excited to have such a qualified individual to lead this department," Marvin said.

Gregory-Beck has a M.A. in music concentration in ethnomusicology from UC Riverside, where she was also a graduate instructor and guest lecturer.

She has a B.A. in music with a concentration in music composition and violin performance and a minor in anthropology from Webster University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

For additional information about the Santa Barbara Symphony, visit www.thesymphony.org.

— Kevin Marvin for The Santa Barbara Symphony.