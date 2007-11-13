Symphony Tells a ‘West Side Story’

Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story, 50 years old this year, was saluted by the Santa Barbara Symphony over the weekend, which movingly performed the suite of symphonic dances excerpted from it at the Arlington Theatre.

The orchestra gave a soulful reading of the music that changed Broadway’s vernacular from "musical comedy" to realistic theater, using song and dance to tell a tragic story. Included in the suite are passages from "Maria," "Mambo, "A Place for Us" and the fatal rumble between the Jets and the Sharks. Drawn directly from Shakespeare, the work easily transfers the drama and sorrow of Romeo and Juliet to gang-ridden New York of the 1950s.

Before the concert, composer/musician Ramon Araiza gave a talk on West Side Story. He noted that the composer used themes from his own Russian-Jewish background, Mexican and Latino music, Harlem in its heyday, jazz and bebop. Director Jerome Robbins made dances suitable to the richly varied music.

The program was devoted entirely to American music, with the first half featuring Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto, Opus 14. The soloist was Tai Murray, a beautiful young woman who began her career at the age of 9, as a child prodigy. She looked slender and petite in front of the large orchestra, but her gifts were grand: lovely intonation, fine technique and emotive playing. The audience gave her an equally emotional ovation.

Before West Side Story, the orchestra performed George Gershwin‘s "An American in Paris." An all-American program is fine, but wouldn’t music from Porgy and Bess have been more suitable? As a purely American and tragic opera, it would have been a better fit with the Bernstein, in my opinion.

While I’m complaining, let me add a word about the opening piece of the concert, John Corigliani’s "Elegy for Orchestra." Any artist who puts heart and soul into a piece of work is worthy of respect and admiration. But this piece — at seven minutes — was seven minutes too long. True, it’s modern and American, but without any particular distinguishing characteristics. Something rousing by John Philip Sousa or Scott Joplin would have given the rest of the program a better introduction.

At the end of Sunday’s concert, music director Nir Kabaretti invited onstage Julie MacLeod, the director of the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, explaining that she had been in the original cast of West Side Story. MacLeod sashayed onstage to recount that she was a Jet in the original production, and that all the veterans of the show "still vertical" have been invited to a reunion in New York in the near future.