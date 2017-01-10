Symphony to Perform Live Accompaniment for Disney’s ‘Fantasia’

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of guest conductor David Lockington, will provide orchestral accompaniment to screened excerpts from Disney’s beloved Fantasia films on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. High-definition footage from both the original Fantasia (1940) and Fantasia 2000 will be shown.

Also featuring Hindemith’s colorful "Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes" by Carl Maria von Weber as well as Lockington’s own "Ceremonial Fantasy Fanfare," the performances will take place at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29. Tickets are now available.

Accompanying repertoire will include "Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite," Stravinsky’s "Firebird Suite," Ponchielli’s "Dance of the Hours," Elgar’s "Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1" with Donald Duck, and Dukas’ "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice" starring Mickey Mouse.

“Our first concerts of 2017 promise an abundance of visual and musical delights for audiences of all ages,” said Kevin A. Marvin, Santa Barbara Symphony executive director.

“We are especially pleased to present scenes from Disney’s iconic Fantasia films in high definition, and wish to thank Sarah and Roger Chrisman for generously funding the Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art digital projection system,” Marvin said.

A native of Great Britain, Lockington serves as music director of the Modesto and Pasadena symphonies, and previously served in the same capacity with the Grand Rapids Symphony, the Ohio Chamber Orchestra, the New Mexico Symphony Orchestra and the Long Island Philharmonic.

His guest conducting engagements have included the St. Louis, Houston, Detroit, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Oregon, and Baltimore symphonies; the Rochester and Louisiana philharmonics; and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Carnegie Hall. He has conducted the Northern Sinfonia in Great Britain, the Israel Chamber Orchestra, and the China Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra.



The Santa Barbara Symphony will next present the West Coast premiere of American composer Jonathan Leshnoff’s "Clarinet Concerto" and Aaron Copland’s "Symphony No. 3" on Feb. 11 and 12. Complete season program information is available at www.thesymphony.org.



Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222. Group sales discounts of as much as 20 percent are available. Patrons ages 20-29 can buy $20 tickets; students with valid ID can buy $10 tickets. Seating in both cases is confined to selected sections of the Granada Theatre.

The concerts on Jan. 28 and 29 are also supported by the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation and the Lampson Team at On Q Financial.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.