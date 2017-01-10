Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:59 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Symphony to Perform Live Accompaniment for Disney’s ‘Fantasia’

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | January 10, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of guest conductor David Lockington, will provide orchestral accompaniment to screened excerpts from Disney’s beloved Fantasia films on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. High-definition footage from both the original Fantasia (1940) and Fantasia 2000 will be shown.

Also featuring Hindemith’s colorful "Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes" by Carl Maria von Weber as well as Lockington’s own "Ceremonial Fantasy Fanfare," the performances will take place at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 and 3 p.m. Jan. 29. Tickets are now available.

Accompanying repertoire will include "Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite," Stravinsky’s "Firebird Suite," Ponchielli’s "Dance of the Hours," Elgar’s "Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1" with Donald Duck, and Dukas’ "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice" starring Mickey Mouse.

“Our first concerts of 2017 promise an abundance of visual and musical delights for audiences of all ages,” said Kevin A. Marvin, Santa Barbara Symphony executive director.

“We are especially pleased to present scenes from Disney’s iconic Fantasia films in high definition, and wish to thank Sarah and Roger Chrisman for generously funding the Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art digital projection system,” Marvin said.

A native of Great Britain, Lockington serves as music director of the Modesto and Pasadena symphonies, and previously served in the same capacity with the Grand Rapids Symphony, the Ohio Chamber Orchestra, the New Mexico Symphony Orchestra and the Long Island Philharmonic.

His guest conducting engagements have included the St. Louis, Houston, Detroit, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Oregon, and Baltimore symphonies; the Rochester and Louisiana philharmonics; and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Carnegie Hall. He has conducted the Northern Sinfonia in Great Britain, the Israel Chamber Orchestra, and the China Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra.
 
The Santa Barbara Symphony will next present the West Coast premiere of American composer Jonathan Leshnoff’s "Clarinet Concerto" and Aaron Copland’s "Symphony No. 3" on Feb. 11 and 12. Complete season program information is available at www.thesymphony.org.
 
Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222. Group sales discounts of as much as 20 percent are available. Patrons ages 20-29 can buy $20 tickets; students with valid ID can buy $10 tickets. Seating in both cases is confined to selected sections of the Granada Theatre.

The concerts on Jan. 28 and 29 are also supported by the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation and the Lampson Team at On Q Financial.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 