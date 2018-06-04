Symphony to Play Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 Without Intermission

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, will present Gustav Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 6 for the first time in its 64-year history on Saturday, April 21, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

An encore performance be given on April 22.

Presented without intermission, the concerts will start at 8 p.m. April 21 and 3 p.m. April 22. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222.

Occasionally referred to by the sobriquet “tragic” (an appellation the composer ultimately discarded), Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 is brooding and combative. A reviewer who attended the composition’s 1906 premiere lauded its “nerve-wracking intensity.”

The Sixth is renowned for the hammer strokes, or so-called “blows of fate,” that arise at climactic points in the work’s finale.

In a nod to the enduring disagreement among musicologists as to the work’s proper movement sequence, the Santa Barbara Symphony will present the Sixth in two forms.

The movement order for Saturday’s concert will be Allegro/Andante/Scherzo/Finale; on Sunday the order will be Allegro/Scherzo/Andante/Finale. A leading conductor as well as a composer of note, Mahler performed the work both ways.

“The name Gustav Mahler has become synonymous with symphonies of exceptional heft and ambition, and his Sixth Symphony is very much in keeping with that legacy,” said Kabaretti, now in his 12th season as Santa Barbara Symphony’s music director.

“The Santa Barbara Symphony will make an important artistic statement by performing a work of this magnitude," Kabaretti said. "I can’t wait to see the 102 musicians gathering onstage to play this powerful music. This is symphonic music at its best.”

The concerts on April 21-22 are supported by Chris and David Chernof, Hans Koellner and Karin Jacobson, and Joanne Ando.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2017-18 season will continue May 19 and 20 with performances of Vivaldi’s Double Violin Concerto featuring Santa Barbara Symphony Concertmaster Jessica Guideri and the acclaimed Anne Akiko Meyers.

The Symphony’s re-scheduled performances of John Corigliano’s Academy Award-winning score for The Red Violin, accompanied by François Girard’s film and featuring Canadian violinist Lara St. John as soloist, will take place June 16-17.

Complete season program information is available online at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.