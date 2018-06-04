Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Symphony to Play Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 Without Intermission

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | April 6, 2018 | 3:40 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, will present Gustav Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 6 for the first time in its 64-year history on Saturday, April 21, at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

An encore performance be given on April 22.

Presented without intermission, the concerts will start at 8 p.m. April 21 and 3 p.m. April 22. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222.

Occasionally referred to by the sobriquet “tragic” (an appellation the composer ultimately discarded), Mahler’s Symphony No. 6 is brooding and combative. A reviewer who attended the composition’s 1906 premiere lauded its “nerve-wracking intensity.”

The Sixth is renowned for the hammer strokes, or so-called “blows of fate,” that arise at climactic points in the work’s finale.

In a nod to the enduring disagreement among musicologists as to the work’s proper movement sequence, the Santa Barbara Symphony will present the Sixth in two forms.

The movement order for Saturday’s concert will be Allegro/Andante/Scherzo/Finale; on Sunday the order will be Allegro/Scherzo/Andante/Finale. A leading conductor as well as a composer of note, Mahler performed the work both ways.

“The name Gustav Mahler has become synonymous with symphonies of exceptional heft and ambition, and his Sixth Symphony is very much in keeping with that legacy,” said Kabaretti, now in his 12th season as Santa Barbara Symphony’s music director.

“The Santa Barbara Symphony will make an important artistic statement by performing a work of this magnitude," Kabaretti said. "I can’t wait to see the 102 musicians gathering onstage to play this powerful music. This is symphonic music at its best.”

The concerts on April 21-22 are supported by Chris and David Chernof, Hans Koellner and Karin Jacobson, and Joanne Ando.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2017-18 season will continue May 19 and 20 with performances of Vivaldi’s Double Violin Concerto featuring Santa Barbara Symphony Concertmaster Jessica Guideri and the acclaimed Anne Akiko Meyers.

The Symphony’s re-scheduled performances of John Corigliano’s Academy Award-winning score for The Red Violin, accompanied by François Girard’s film and featuring Canadian violinist Lara St. John as soloist, will take place June 16-17.

Complete season program information is available online at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 