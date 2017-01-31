Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:54 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Symphony to Premiere Leshnoff’s ‘Clarinet Concerto’ for West Coast

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | January 31, 2017 | 2:42 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, will present the West Coast premiere of composer Jonathan Leshnoff’s "Clarinet Concerto," a work co-commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. There will be an encore concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

The program, featuring Santa Barbara Symphony principal clarinetist Donald Foster, will include Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony No. 8 and Aaron Copland’s "Symphony No. 3," with its Fanfare for the Common Man theme.

“This concert program is truly remarkable. Not only will we be performing contemporary American music by one of today’s most sought-after composers, but the work itself is the product of our first-ever co-commission with the Philadelphia Orchestra, one of the world’s top orchestras. It’s very much a milestone for us,” said Kabaretti.

 “The Leshnoff and Copland compositions are in some ways similar, which makes for an especially good pairing. (As it happens, Copland composed one of the finest clarinet concertos in the repertoire.) And Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony, with its famous melody, is an audience favorite,” Kabaretti said.

Named one of his generation’s most “gifted young composers” by the Washington Post, Leshnoff is hailed as a leader of contemporary American lyricism. His compositions have earned international acclaim for their accessible melodies, structural complexity, and weighty themes.

Last season saw four Leshnoff compositions receive world premieres, including his "Symphony No. 3," commissioned by the Kansas City Symphony commemorating the 100th anniversary of America’s entrance into World War I and featuring excerpts from soldiers’ letters home. The Philadelphia Orchestra premiered "Clarinet Concerto" in April.

Leshnoff is a professor of music at Towson University and a composer-in-residence with the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra.

The  will continue with a pairing of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, featuring guest violinist Philippe Quint (March 18 and 19); Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5 and Grieg’s famed Piano Concerto, featuring guest soloist Lilya Zilberstein (April 15 and 16); and a celebration of Paris, including Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto (with guest artist Zuill Bailey), Liszt’s Les préludes, and Gershwin’s An American in Paris (May 13 and 14).

The Feb. 11-12 concerts are supported by the Samarkand, Patricia Gregory for the Baker Foundation, and John and Ruth Matuszeski.

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222. Group sales discounts of up to 20 percent are available. Patrons ages 20-29 can buy $20 tickets; students with valid ID can buy $10 tickets. Seating in both cases is confined to selected sections of the Granada.

Complete Santa Barbara Symphony 2016-17 season program information is available at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 