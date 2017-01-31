Symphony to Premiere Leshnoff’s ‘Clarinet Concerto’ for West Coast

The Santa Barbara Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Nir Kabaretti, will present the West Coast premiere of composer Jonathan Leshnoff’s "Clarinet Concerto," a work co-commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. There will be an encore concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

The program, featuring Santa Barbara Symphony principal clarinetist Donald Foster, will include Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony No. 8 and Aaron Copland’s "Symphony No. 3," with its Fanfare for the Common Man theme.

“This concert program is truly remarkable. Not only will we be performing contemporary American music by one of today’s most sought-after composers, but the work itself is the product of our first-ever co-commission with the Philadelphia Orchestra, one of the world’s top orchestras. It’s very much a milestone for us,” said Kabaretti.

“The Leshnoff and Copland compositions are in some ways similar, which makes for an especially good pairing. (As it happens, Copland composed one of the finest clarinet concertos in the repertoire.) And Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony, with its famous melody, is an audience favorite,” Kabaretti said.

Named one of his generation’s most “gifted young composers” by the Washington Post, Leshnoff is hailed as a leader of contemporary American lyricism. His compositions have earned international acclaim for their accessible melodies, structural complexity, and weighty themes.

Last season saw four Leshnoff compositions receive world premieres, including his "Symphony No. 3," commissioned by the Kansas City Symphony commemorating the 100th anniversary of America’s entrance into World War I and featuring excerpts from soldiers’ letters home. The Philadelphia Orchestra premiered "Clarinet Concerto" in April.

Leshnoff is a professor of music at Towson University and a composer-in-residence with the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra.

The will continue with a pairing of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, featuring guest violinist Philippe Quint (March 18 and 19); Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5 and Grieg’s famed Piano Concerto, featuring guest soloist Lilya Zilberstein (April 15 and 16); and a celebration of Paris, including Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto (with guest artist Zuill Bailey), Liszt’s Les préludes, and Gershwin’s An American in Paris (May 13 and 14).

The Feb. 11-12 concerts are supported by the Samarkand, Patricia Gregory for the Baker Foundation, and John and Ruth Matuszeski.

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at www.granadasb.org or by calling 899-2222. Group sales discounts of up to 20 percent are available. Patrons ages 20-29 can buy $20 tickets; students with valid ID can buy $10 tickets. Seating in both cases is confined to selected sections of the Granada.

Complete Santa Barbara Symphony 2016-17 season program information is available at www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.