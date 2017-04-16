Symphony Tuning Up for 2017-18 Season

Subscription sales have begun for the Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2017-18 season, which opens Oct. 14 with an all-Mozart program accentuated by a ballet world premiere.

The orchestra will present a total of nine programs at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., over the course of the season, including a pair of non-subscription concerts. Series packages start at $62.

“Collaboration with other arts-presenting organizations in our community has become a Santa Barbara Symphony tradition,,” said Kevin A. Marvin, the symphony’s executive director.

“We’re certain next season’s exciting new partnerships will resonate tremendously with local audiences, beginning with the October program,” he said.

“From start to finish the season will consistently offer exceptional concert experiences, which our patrons have come to expect. We invite the community to be part of what promises to be a truly memorable season,” Marvin said.

The Oct. 14 concert will feature Mozart’s final symphony and his famed Requiem Mass, the latter augmented with a new work by choreographer William Soleau, commissioned by the symphony and performed by State Street Ballet dancers.

Vocalists will include a chorus of local singers as well as soloists Jeanette Vecchione (soprano), Nina Yoshida Nelsen (mezzo), Benjamin Bliss (tenor), and DeAndre Simmons (bass).

There will be an encore concert on Oct. 15. Both performances will be presented in collaboration with the Granada Theatre.

Additional season highlights include:

» Nov. 18-19: Spanish guitar program featuring virtuoso Pablo Sáinz Villegas, who’ll serve as the symphony’s first-ever artist-in-residence throughout 2017-18.

» Jan. 20-21, 2018: Performances of John Corigliano’s Academy Award-winning score for The Red Violin, accompanied by François Girard’s film in its entirety and featuring Canadian violinist Lara St. John.

» Feb. 17-18, 2018: A tribute to Leonard Bernstein, including selections from the ballet Fancy Free and his timeless West Side Story, with guest soprano Lisa Vroman and singers from the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

» March 24-25, 2018: Ukrainian pianist Alexander Romanovsky performing Liszt’s first Piano Concerto, followed by Tchaikovsky’s affecting Symphony No. 5.

» April 21-22, 2018: Mahler’s Symphony No. 6.

» May 19-20, 2018: Season finale uniting Santa Barbara Symphony Concertmaster Jessica Guideri with soloist and Santa Barbara Youth Symphony alumna Anne Akiko Meyers for Vivaldi’s Double Violin Concerto.

For complete season program information, visit www.thesymphony.org/performances/season_2017-18.

The Santa Barbara Symphony is led by Nir Kabaretti, who was named music director in 2006 and its artistic director in 2008.

To order subscriptions, go to www.thesymphony.org/tickets/subscriptions or call 898-9386. Single tickets for the 2017-18 season will go on sale in September. For more information, visit www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.