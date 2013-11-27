Symphony’s Music Van Strikes a Chord with Students at Adams Elementary

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van visited Adams School in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Symphony Education Programs, which serve more than 4,500 local students each year, have begun “Music Van” visits to local primary schools. The Music Van, staffed by volunteers and filled with dozens of orchestral instruments, is a mobile workshop giving kids their first exposure to the classical music art form.

Designed to be the starting point for the complete music education curriculum offered by the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Music Van introduces students to instrument families and allows them to see, touch and try various instruments in what is always a noisy and energetic assembly for the kids. Many of the kids, having discovered an instrument they enjoy, go on to participate in the symphony’s continuum of regional musical education programs.

The symphony’s “Music Education Suite” builds skills and creates opportunities for local youth in third to twelfth grade through Concerts for Young People, String Workshop, Junior Strings and the Youth Symphony.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.