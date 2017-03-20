Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:00 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Symposium to Target Human Resources Management for Small Businesses

By Kathryn McKee for the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association | March 20, 2017 | 4:01 p.m.

On April 13, the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association will kick off its “HR Department of One” 12-week symposium.

Sessions will be on the second Thursday of each month and will be “brown-bag lunchtime” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place in the Office of Emergency Management building, 4408 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

There is a one-time $25 registration fee to cover the costs of materials for all 12 sessions. Water and coffee will be provided.

Registration for the program starts Wednesday. Click here to provide your name, an email address and phone number. SBHRA then will send a confirmation of registration.

This program is designed for the solo HR practitioner, office manager, payroll manager, controller or other manager who has been tasked by the CEO or COO to “become the HR person.” The HR managers working on this project are or have been the Department of One, and learned it the hard way. They will be sharing their expertise with real-life examples, and how they solved HR issues, providing insight into problem-identification and how to interpret rules and regulations. A Certificate of Completion will be awarded to those who complete the 12-session symposium.

SBHRA is offering the program not only to its own members, but to the many small companies in the tri-county area who either have such a person in place with no training on the ins and outs of HR management, or have been thinking about adding those responsibilities to someone in the organization. Given the plethora of workplace regulations in California, this program can help employers stay out of trouble by understanding how to comply with the laws and avoid potential employee complaints or lawsuits.

— Kathryn McKee represents the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 