Symposium to Target Human Resources Management for Small Businesses

On April 13, the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association will kick off its “HR Department of One” 12-week symposium.

Sessions will be on the second Thursday of each month and will be “brown-bag lunchtime” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place in the Office of Emergency Management building, 4408 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

There is a one-time $25 registration fee to cover the costs of materials for all 12 sessions. Water and coffee will be provided.

Registration for the program starts Wednesday. Click here to provide your name, an email address and phone number. SBHRA then will send a confirmation of registration.

This program is designed for the solo HR practitioner, office manager, payroll manager, controller or other manager who has been tasked by the CEO or COO to “become the HR person.” The HR managers working on this project are or have been the Department of One, and learned it the hard way. They will be sharing their expertise with real-life examples, and how they solved HR issues, providing insight into problem-identification and how to interpret rules and regulations. A Certificate of Completion will be awarded to those who complete the 12-session symposium.

SBHRA is offering the program not only to its own members, but to the many small companies in the tri-county area who either have such a person in place with no training on the ins and outs of HR management, or have been thinking about adding those responsibilities to someone in the organization. Given the plethora of workplace regulations in California, this program can help employers stay out of trouble by understanding how to comply with the laws and avoid potential employee complaints or lawsuits.

— Kathryn McKee represents the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.