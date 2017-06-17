Symposium to Address Trauma/Critical Care

The 16th Annual Trauma/Critical Care Symposium, presented by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Trauma Services Department, will be held 8 a.m.-5 p.m. July 7 at the Fess Parker DoubleTree Hilton Resort in Santa Barbara.

The event is designed for physicians, nurses, pre-hospital staff and other healthcare providers to take evidence-based research in the treatment and management of seriously injured patients to practice application. The public also is invited to register to attend.

Presentations will focus on topics such as emergent issues, rapid-fire critical care, and the effects of trauma on healthcare providers.

Best-selling science author Mary Roach will deliver the keynote address, How Studying War and Death Have Improved Healthcare.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is an ACS verified Level II Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center, which treats more than 1,800 trauma patients annually from Monterey to Ventura counties.

Online registration for the Trauma/Critical Care Symposium will be open through midnight July 5. Register at www.cottagehealth.org/2017traumasymposium.

The pre-event price until July 5 is $165 for non-physician attendees and $200 for physicians. Prices will be $25 higher at the door. For more information, email [email protected] or call 569-7451.

— Maria Zate for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.