Symposium to Explore Guatemalan Art

Critics, academics and Guatemalan art historians will be featured at a day-long symposium exploring Guatemalan visual art production from the 1960s to the present day on Friday, Oct. 20, at Westmont’s Porter Theatre.
The event, hosted by the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara and Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, is the culmination of the exhibition Guatemala from 33,000 km: Contemporary Art, 1960 - Present.
Tickets, which cost $25 for the general public, $15 for students and members of MCASB or the Westmont Art Council, may be purchased online at nightout.com/events/mcasb-guatemala-symposium/tickets.
— Scott Craig for Westmont College.